Mayor hears of Habitat for Humanity’s Ukraine response

Speaking during a visit to Habitat for Humanity Restore, in Ballymena, Mayor Councillor William McCaughey said: “Following the horrific scenes unfolding in Ukraine, I recently called upon the people of Mid and East Antrim to do whatever they can to assist those in need.

“The response to what is rapidly evolving into a humanitarian crisis has been incredible so far and I would encourage people to continue this rally in the face of adversity.”

Following a surge in the donation of support items such as toiletries, tinned foods, baby essentials and blankets, cash donations are being welcomed by humanitarian groups, including Habitat for Humanity.

Pictured is Jackie Patton (MEA), Mayor Cllr William McCaughey, Jenny Williams, Chief Executive of Habitat for Humanity Ireland and Isobel Kerr from Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity is the global housing charity whose vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Millions of people are displaced from their homes due to natural disasters, civil unrest and war. Habitat responds to help them rebuild their lives.

Jenny Williams, Chief Executive of Habitat for Humanity Ireland, explained the importance of raising funds to support the response on the ground:

“This is the biggest humanitarian crisis in Europe of our lifetime. As an organisation that builds homes, communities and hope, Habitat for Humanity, joins with the global community, in calling for an end to the violence that threatens all three.

“Habitat National Offices in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia are supporting refugees fleeing Ukraine to find safety and shelter. This includes immediate emergency support in border camps and the longer-term shelter needs in host communities.“Sending funds will enable our colleagues in these border countries, alongside partners, to coordinate the response, source items locally and distribute them to those most in need.”

Welcoming the efforts of the team, the Mayor said: “It has been a pleasure to learn more about the extremely important work the Habitat team has been doing in this time of need.

“Not only are their current efforts to be commended, but also the dedicated work they have put in over the past decade in other disaster scenarios.

“Equally, I must thank all of the volunteers across our Borough and amongst our neighbours and the wider international community for their ongoing support at this time.”

To find out more or make a donation through Habitat for Humanity, please visit: www.habitatni.co.uk/ukraine