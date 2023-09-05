Mayor helps launch this year’s RAF Wings Appeal
The Wings Appeal helps raise vital funds to support serving and ex-RAF personnel and their families. It is dependent on the generosity of the public and the ongoing hard work of all volunteers.
Launching this year’s Wings Appeal at Cloonavin, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “The RAFA does so much important and valuable work within our community throughout the
year.
"I was delighted to meet with volunteers and personally congratulate them on their selfless commitment. I wish them every success with the appeal and encourage everyone to
contribute what they can to this worthy cause.”
The Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) was formed in 1943 during WWII, and was an amalgamation of the Old Comrades of the Royal Air Force and many squadron associations. To donate, please visit www.rafa.org.uk/get-involved/donation/