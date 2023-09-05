Register
Mayor helps launch this year’s RAF Wings Appeal

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens is calling for local people to help ensure that support for this year’s RAF Association (RAFA) Wings Appeal reaches new heights.
By Una Culkin
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:49 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 16:49 BST
The Wings Appeal helps raise vital funds to support serving and ex-RAF personnel and their families. It is dependent on the generosity of the public and the ongoing hard work of all volunteers.

Launching this year’s Wings Appeal at Cloonavin, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “The RAFA does so much important and valuable work within our community throughout the

year.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan with RAF fundraiser Julie Corbett and Royal British Legion Chairman, Ronnie Galbraith. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough CouncilMayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan with RAF fundraiser Julie Corbett and Royal British Legion Chairman, Ronnie Galbraith. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan with RAF fundraiser Julie Corbett and Royal British Legion Chairman, Ronnie Galbraith. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council
"I was delighted to meet with volunteers and personally congratulate them on their selfless commitment. I wish them every success with the appeal and encourage everyone to

contribute what they can to this worthy cause.”

The Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) was formed in 1943 during WWII, and was an amalgamation of the Old Comrades of the Royal Air Force and many squadron associations. To donate, please visit www.rafa.org.uk/get-involved/donation/

