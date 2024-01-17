Register
Mayor hosts reception for Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal volunteers

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Andrew Gowan, recently hosted a reception at the Civic Centre for members of the local branch of the Royal British Legion.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 17th Jan 2024, 15:35 GMT

The reception was held to honour volunteers who give up their time every year to sell poppies for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal which helps to provide support to veterans and their families.

Brian Sloan, Mayor Andrew Gowan, Councillor Alan Martin and Ian Freeburn

The Mayor Andrew Gowan with volunteers from the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal

Jackie Neill Keenan, Mayor Andrew Gowan and Councillor Alan Martin at the reception for Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal volunteers

The Mayor Andrew Gowan with volunteers from the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal

