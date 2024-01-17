Mayor hosts reception for Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal volunteers

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Andrew Gowan, recently hosted a reception at the Civic Centre for members of the local branch of the Royal British Legion.
The reception was held to honour volunteers who give up their time every year to sell poppies for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal which helps to provide support to veterans and their families.
1. Mayor hosts reception for Legion Poppy Appeal volunteers
Brian Sloan, Mayor Andrew Gowan, Councillor Alan Martin and Ian Freeburn Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
2. Mayor hosts reception for Legion Poppy Appeal volunteers
The Mayor Andrew Gowan with volunteers from the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
3. Mayor hosts reception for Legion Poppy Appeal volunteers
Jackie Neill Keenan, Mayor Andrew Gowan and Councillor Alan Martin at the reception for Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal volunteers Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
4. Mayor hosts reception for Legion Poppy Appeal volunteers
The Mayor Andrew Gowan with volunteers from the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni