Mayor invites you to join him in supporting the RNLI through upcoming fundraising events

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan has invited Borough residents to a trio of upcoming events to support his fundraising efforts for the RNLI.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Steven Callaghan, pictured with Portrush RNLI Coxswain Des Austin, RNLI Lifeguard James Wright, RNLI Portrush crew member Deborah Smyth and other crew members as he announces his upcoming fundraising events. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

The RNLI has been named as the Mayor’s charity for the year and Cllr Callaghan has worked with local partners to present what he hopes will be an exciting programme of events the people of the Borough will be keen to support.

On Saturday, November 25, the Mayor will host a ‘Big Breakfast’ in Christ Church Main Street Limavady, from 8:30 am – 12:30pm. This promises to be a fantastic morning of food and conversation. The suggested donation for this event is £10, with all proceeds going to the RNLI.

Following this, Second Limavady Presbyterian Church, Irish Green Street will support the Mayor by welcoming you to a ‘Festive Afternoon Tea’ in aid of the RNLI. Come along on Saturday, December 9 from 11am – 3pm (donation upon entry), to enjoy some festive fare whilst also helping to raise much needed funds for a worthy cause.

The final RNLI fundraising event will see a fantastic concert held in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, on Friday, February 23 from 7pm – 11pm. The Reverend David McBeth and Friends will take centre stage with their Country Gospel Music. Plans are also in place for local dance group the Limavady Highland Dancers to join the proceedings, and ticket holders will also get the chance to hear some blue grass music from musicians involved in the Steinbeck Festival. Tickets will be priced at £15 and will go on sale very soon through Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre.

Cllr Callaghan said: “Earlier this year I announced that the RNLI is the charity I will be supporting during my term in office. I deeply respect and value their work and their local volunteers are incredibly dedicated, putting their lives at risk to save others.

“I felt that as we come out of the summer season it was the perfect time to thank them for their work during what has no doubt been a busy period and through these events I hope to generate support for the valuable work they do. I would like to extend my thanks to everyone who has supported me with arranging what I hope will very successful fundraisers.”

Neal Somerville, a fundraising manager at the RNLI added: “2024 will see the RNLI celebrate its 200th anniversary of saving lives at sea and we are thankful for partnerships like this which help us to continue our work in local communities. We are very grateful to the Mayor for arranging these fantastic fundraising events for the RNLI and our team will be delighted to support him at each of these.

“As a charity, the RNLI relies on the kindness and generosity of people to power our lifesaving work and any funds raised through the events will help us to do just that. We would like to encourage everyone to come along to support the RNLI and would like to extend our thanks to all who have supported the Mayor with this programme of fundraising.”

For more information about the charity and its work, please visit the RNLI website at rnli.org