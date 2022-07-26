Mayor joins 100th birthday celebrations for four special ladies

Lily Johnston from Limavady, Ida Love from Rasharkin, Jean Jackson from Coleraine and Emma Cairns from Limavady all reached the milestone over the past number of weeks. To mark the occasion, they enjoyed a personal visit from the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, who presented them with a bespoke civic gift created as part of Council’s Platinum Jubilee programme.

Extending his best wishes, the Mayor said: “Throughout the Platinum Jubilee year we are offering all of our residents who reach their 100th birthday a unique keepsake, and I’m very pleased to have this opportunity to make four presentations during the month of July. It has been a privilege for me to meet Lily, Ida, Jean and Emily and give them this recognition.

“I want to pay tribute to their family, friends and carers who I met along the way as well, and I am very grateful to have played a part in their birthday celebrations. I want to thank all four ladies for taking the time to meet with me, and it’s a privilege for me to be able to mark their birthdays in this way as part of Council’s Platinum Jubilee programme.”

The civic gift initiative will also recognise those celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary in 2022 while all new-born babies will receive a special certificate along with a teddy bear for those born on 6th February 2022 (the date of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession) or during the month of June.

If you know someone with a 100th birthday or 70th wedding anniversary this year, please email [email protected]ens.gov.uk Parents or carers do not need to contact Council directly to receive a certificate or teddy bear (if eligible) for their baby. The gifts will be offered during the birth registration process. If you have already registered your baby, a Council officer will contact you automatically in due course.

These civic gifts form part of Council’s wider range of programmes to mark Her Majesty’s historic 70-year reign. For further details about the programme go to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/platinumjubilee.

1. Lily Johnston from Limavady who celebrated her 100th birthday recently pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ivor Wallace Photo Sales

2. The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured during his visit to Emma Cairns in Limavady as she celebrated her 100th birthday along with her children Raymond, Delma, Lorreen and Rhoda, and the Deputy Lieutenant of County Londonderry, Leona Kane Photo Sales

3. Lily Johnston from Limavady pictured with family members and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ivor Wallace during his visit to mark her 100th birthday Photo Sales

4. The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ivor Wallace pictured with Ida Love during his visit to mark her 100th birthday, along with Ida’s great-great-great nephew Matt Gray Photo Sales