Mayor launches 2022 Innovation Awards

A total of £15,000 is available to help inspire entrepreneurship, social enterprise and address diversity and inclusion.

There are three award categories and the successful applicant of each category will receive a one-off grant of £5,000 to help develop and implement their idea.

The categories are: Youth Entrepreneurship Award (18-30 year olds), Inclusion Award, and Social Enterprise Award.

Mayor Martin, speaking about the latest Mayor’s Innovation Awards, said: “Many across our community are still impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“As Mayor I am committed to involving everyone in civic life, which is why I have introduced the Inclusion Award this year. I believe it is important we offer support to help everyone feel comfortable in our community.

“I hope these grants can inspire entrepreneurship, creativity and help bring dreams to life.”

These awards offer young people, groups and organisations the chance to improve resilience, engage more in their communities and create opportunities for others.

The Mayor added: “I look forward to receiving applications with proposed plans to help support our local economy and enhance community engagement.

“One individual and two groups have an opportunity to put in place plans they may have been considering.

“If you have an idea and would like support to bring it to life then please apply before 12 noon on Monday January 24.”

For full details and to submit an online application online please visit www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/mayorsinnovationaward

Category One: The Youth Entrepreneurship Award: For young people aged between 18 -30 who would like the chance to develop an innovative business idea and create a new business enterprise that will boost local economic activity.

Category Two: The Inclusion Award: For groups or organisations to implement an innovative new project that will benefit the wider Lisburn Castlereagh community by addressing issues of diversity and inclusion to create a positive change.