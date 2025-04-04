The new community facility has been made possible through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund Green Spaces Programme and Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan was joined by members of the local community, Council officers and Councillor Maighread Watson for the official opening.

The Mayor said: “I am delighted to join you all here in Loughguile to open this reinstated play park located at Scally Park in the village.

“With support from the Green Spaces Programme, this park will provide new play equipment and seating to allow children to play in a safe and welcoming location, within the community.

“Thank you to all those involved in this project which will now allow locals and visitors to come to the area and enjoy this wonderful new outdoor space; a resource that I have no doubt will benefit many families for years to come.”

The funding programme is aimed at creating and improving green spaces and play areas to make them more attractive for both residents and visitors.

The existing area at Scally Park in Loughguile was identified by Council as needing an improved outdoor amenity site to help provide a welcoming place for residents and visitors to meet and enjoy the outdoors.

Thanks to the funding, new equipment and surfacing has been provided, alongside seating for family and friends who will accompany the children using the park.

