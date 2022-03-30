Mayor meets former teacher for Centenary Coin presentation

Councillor Richard Holmes gifted a bespoke centenary coin to Museum volunteer and his former Primary School teacher Jennifer Gardiner, replicating a moment from his childhood.
As a schoolboy, he was chosen to make a presentation to Mrs Gardiner to mark her retirement from Boveedy Primary School, a moment remembered in an old newspaper clipping on public display in the Museum.
Commenting on the turn of events, Councillor Holmes said: “I remember that day from 1983 well, but I didn’t think I would end up meeting Mrs Gardiner again as Mayor to make another presentation to her.
“It’s certainly one of life’s unpredictable coincidences especially as the article from the time is among the museum’s exhibits.
“It was an honour for me to have this opportunity and I would like to thank Mrs Gardiner and the other volunteers for accepting the coin on behalf of the Museum.
“It was designed by Council as part of our NI 100 programme, and it’s a special memento of how we marked 100 years of Northern Ireland in the Causeway Coast and Glens. Each of Council’s Museums have now received a coin for their collections and they’ll help us to remember the significance of 2021 in the years to come.”