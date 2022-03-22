Mayor meets Kilrea WI members

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with Kilrea WI President Mrs Jennifer Gardiner at Cloonavin

Councillor Holmes was able to give those in attendance a brief tour of the Council’s headquarters, including the Mayor’s Parlour and the Council Chamber.

He said: “I spent a very enjoyable afternoon with the ladies from Kilrea WI, and no better day for their visit than International Women’s Day.

“With around 5000 members across its Northern Ireland branches, the WI has been a constant source of support and friendship for women for over 90 years now.

“I was very surprised to spot a familiar face in the group from my days at Boveedy Primary School. Their President Mrs Jennifer Gardiner tried to teach me the recorder there as a young boy and she led our football practice as well.

“I never thought our paths would cross again in this way and it was great to spend some time recalling our memories from our time together at the school.

“I would like to sincerely thank the group for their visit, and I hope they enjoyed their time in Cloonavin.”