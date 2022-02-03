Mayor meets super charity ambassadors for ‘Red Dress Run’

The Red Dress Fun Run, proudly supported by MACE, is the charity’s annual five kilometre run or walk event which aims to raise funds and awareness for heart disease. The event coincides with National Heart Month in February, when NICHS encourage people to think about their cardiovascular health and the steps they can take towards a healthier, stronger heart, such as eating healthily and getting active.

The Mayor met with ambassadors for the charity from across the local council area who will be taking part in the Red Dress Fun Run to raise funds and awareness for the charity including Alastair Beacom, Principal, Dunclug Primary School.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alastair said: “We are really looking forward to taking part in this year’s Red Dress Primary School Run! For years our pupils have taken part in the charity’s Chester’s Challenge workshops and have learned about the importance of keeping active and making healthy choices. This event is a great way for our school community to raise awareness and funds for the cause to fight heart disease in Northern Ireland.”

Julie McAllister, Graham Ross as Spiderman, Councillor William McCaughey, Mace RM Alastair Patterson and pupils from Dunclug Primary School Ballymena, Ethan and Demi,

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cr William McCaughey, said: “I would encourage everyone to therefore get involved in their fantastic event. You can run, walk, dance, skip or wheel 5K and of course remember to dress in red. Together we can help rebuild thousands of lives and make a lasting change towards heart health.”

The charity is also inviting primary school pupils to join in the fun by hosting their own fun run anytime this February, with participating schools receiving a certificate of thanks and prizes up for grabs.

Last year, the Red Dress Fun Run went virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions, with hundreds of participants taking part in their local area raising vital funds to combat heart disease. This year, the event returns to its home venue of Stormont Estate, however the virtual element remains with the charity encouraging participants who cannot make it to the main event to complete 5K their way during the month of February.

Jackie Trainor at NICHS is urging family members of every generation, age and ability to sign up to the event saying; “Please support us by running, walking, dancing, skipping or wheeling 5K with us on Sunday 27th February at 11am at Stormont Estate, or, if you can’t make the live event you can do 5K your way any day, or days, in February.”