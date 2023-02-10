The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council recently welcomed members of the Exodus group to Cloonavin.

Established 25 years ago in Portstewart, it is now based in Coleraine town centre, providing a hub of youth ministry offering opportunities for young people to create friendships and discover Jesus.

The Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “I was delighted to meet with some of the team from Exodus North-East to learn more about their youth ministry within the Borough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I enjoyed hearing about the work they do, including their various activities, mentoring and internships.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace recently met with members of Exodus youth ministry team, pictured at Cloonavin. Back row (l-r) Caleb Ng-Yu-Tin, Bruce Campbell, Ethan Clarke, Sara Glendinning; front row (l-r) Moriah Sinclair and Zak Humphery.

Ethan Clarke, Regional Exodus Leader added: “It was our privilege to be with the Mayor. His desire for our Borough to thrive was evident, as we laughed and shared stories over coffee. We want to thank the Mayor for honouring our work and wish to thank the Mayor’s Office for organising the afternoon."

To find out more go to https://www.exodusonline.org.uk/

Advertisement

Advertisement