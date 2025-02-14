Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens congratulates Loughgiel Shamrocks Camogie team

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Feb 2025, 14:47 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Causeway Coast camogie team which has retained the Antrim Senior Championship for ELEVEN years in a row was congratulated by the Mayor at a recent reception.

Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Cllr Ciaran McQuillan welcomed Loughgiel Shamrocks Camogie team to a reception in Coleraine to celebrate their sporting success.

The team won the Senior County Antrim Championship title in 2024 for an impressive eleventh year in a row. They also progressed through the competition to win the Ulster Championships.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Mayor said: “I was delighted to meet the players from Loughgiel Shamrocks Camogie team and congratulate them on their exceptional run of consecutive title victories.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan pictured Councillor Maighréad Watson, Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop and members of Loughgiel Shamrocks Camogie team, at a reception in Coleraine to celebrate their sporting success. CREDIT CCGBCMayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan pictured Councillor Maighréad Watson, Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop and members of Loughgiel Shamrocks Camogie team, at a reception in Coleraine to celebrate their sporting success. CREDIT CCGBC
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan pictured Councillor Maighréad Watson, Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop and members of Loughgiel Shamrocks Camogie team, at a reception in Coleraine to celebrate their sporting success. CREDIT CCGBC

“To win one Championship title takes a lot of hard work and dedication, but to do this eleven times in a row is an outstanding achievement. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of both the players and the coaching team.”

Paul Glackin, Loughgiel Shamrocks Chairman added: “The club are extremely proud of the girls’ achievements, and we commend them on how passionate and dedicated they are.

“The team have set a fantastic example for young people to follow, particularly for girls thinking about taking up the sport. Thank you to the Mayor for hosting this reception.”

For more information on the team visit www.facebook.com/loughgielshamrocks

Related topics:MayorCauseway Coast
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice