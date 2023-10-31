Mayor Cllr Stephen Callaghan with Poppy Appeal organiser Breeze Galbraith. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “It is a real honour and a privilege to be able to support the Poppy Appeal and pay tribute to all those in the Armed Forces community who have sacrificed so much.

"I would urge everybody to get involved in this year's campaign and help to ensure the Royal British Legion can continue to provide vital support to those who have served or are serving, as well as their families. Every penny donated helps this very worthwhile cause.

