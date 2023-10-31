Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens gives support to annual Poppy Appeal
Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “It is a real honour and a privilege to be able to support the Poppy Appeal and pay tribute to all those in the Armed Forces community who have sacrificed so much.
"I would urge everybody to get involved in this year's campaign and help to ensure the Royal British Legion can continue to provide vital support to those who have served or are serving, as well as their families. Every penny donated helps this very worthwhile cause.
“This time of year is also an opportunity for all of us to pause and reflect on the men and women who have committed themselves to a life of service, acknowledging their bravery and sacrifice. We must never take our Armed Forces for granted and it is important that we show our gratitude for the role these people play in our society.”