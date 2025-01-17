Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens is to host a duo of coffee mornings this February for his chosen charities, MindWise and NI Kidney Patients’ Association (NIKPA).

The coffee mornings will take place on Saturday, February 1 in Dungiven Library from 10.30am to 1pm and on Saturday, February 15 in Coleraine Town Hall from 10am to 1pm.

Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I am really looking forward to welcoming the local community to our coffee mornings in Dungiven and Coleraine in support of MindWise and NIKPA.

“Thank you to the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tanya Stirling who will join me to raise funds in Coleraine Town Hall on February 15. It is a privilege to be able to work together to highlight the vital work that both NIKPA and MindWise do and help to raise much needed funds.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan will host a duo of coffee mornings this February for his chosen charities, MindWise and NIKPA. CREDIT PIXABAY

“Please come along, enjoy a coffee in the knowledge that you are helping to make a real difference to the people who are supported by both organisations every day.”

The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tanya Stirling added: “I am delighted to support the Mayor with his fundraising efforts in Coleraine.

“Both MindWise and NIKPA provide much needed support for residents in Causeway Coast and Glens, and I would encourage anyone who can to come along to both events.”

Anyone who cannot attend the coffee morning events in Dungiven and Coleraine on the day but would like to donate to the Mayor’s charities can do so via the Causeway Coast and Glens Council website by visiting: