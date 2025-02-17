The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has welcomed participants from the CAN Heroes Plus programme to a reception in Cloonavin.

The Compass Advocacy Network (CAN) Heroes Plus programme focuses on supporting young people and individuals with additional needs, promoting their independence, confidence, and skills through diverse activities and experiences.

Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I was delighted to meet the participants of the CAN Heroes Plus programme and hear more about their fantastic project.

“I was interested to hear about each of their aspirations for the future. As Mayor, I enjoyed opening the floor for a question and answer session. I hope I was able to offer them an insight into how both local government works and how Council decisions impact their everyday lives.”

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, pictured with James Brenchley, project co-ordinator and participants of the Compass Advocacy Network (CAN) Heroes Plus programme, at a reception in Cloonavin. CREDIT CCGBC

James Brenchley, Senior Youth Worker added: “I would like to thank the Mayor for inviting the group to Cloonavin and giving them the opportunity to learn more about Council and the role of the Mayor."