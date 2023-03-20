The Ulster Scots radio station, which is based in Ballymoney, began as a short term project in 2007. It has since developed in to a full-time community radio station, broadcasting across north Antrim.
Councillor Ivor Wallace, who is one of the station’s regular presenters, said: “FUSE FM is an important part of community life in Ballymoney, and the surrounding areas, and it’s been a privilege to witness its growth in recent times.
“The station continued to broadcast throughout the pandemic, and became a lifeline for many local people, especially those who weren’t able to get out and about.
“There’s a demand for local stories and local voices, and the station puts local issues first, with the entire team doing a very professional job. We attracted a lot of new listeners during the pandemic, and thankfully many of them continue to support us by tuning in every day.”
