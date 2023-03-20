The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council recently welcomed a delegation from FUSE FM to Cloonavin.

The Ulster Scots radio station, which is based in Ballymoney, began as a short term project in 2007. It has since developed in to a full-time community radio station, broadcasting across north Antrim.

Councillor Ivor Wallace, who is one of the station’s regular presenters, said: “FUSE FM is an important part of community life in Ballymoney, and the surrounding areas, and it’s been a privilege to witness its growth in recent times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The station continued to broadcast throughout the pandemic, and became a lifeline for many local people, especially those who weren’t able to get out and about.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured with FUSE FM presenters at Cloonavin

“There’s a demand for local stories and local voices, and the station puts local issues first, with the entire team doing a very professional job. We attracted a lot of new listeners during the pandemic, and thankfully many of them continue to support us by tuning in every day.”

Advertisement