Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
8 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
4 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh honours local heroes during his Community Awards event

Community heroes in the Lisburn & Castlereagh area have been recognised for their selflessness and commitment to others.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:29 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 14:29 GMT

Six winners’ names were announced at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Mayor’s Community Awards on Thursday March 9.

The guests joined the Mayor, Councillor Scott Carson and Paul Clark at La Mon House Hotel to celebrate the significant role volunteering plays in the Lisburn & Castlereagh community.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Carson said: “By its nature, volunteering is about giving – helping to improve the lives of others and our community as a whole. People give their time in many different ways and I want to recognise and applaud everyone who does that – you are very special.

Most Popular
Ben Annett from Brooklands Youth Centre is pictured with his two Awards: the Brian McDowell Volunteer of the Year Award and the Mayor's Choice Award presented by Mayor, Councillor Scott Carson and Paul Clark.
Ben Annett from Brooklands Youth Centre is pictured with his two Awards: the Brian McDowell Volunteer of the Year Award and the Mayor's Choice Award presented by Mayor, Councillor Scott Carson and Paul Clark.
Ben Annett from Brooklands Youth Centre is pictured with his two Awards: the Brian McDowell Volunteer of the Year Award and the Mayor's Choice Award presented by Mayor, Councillor Scott Carson and Paul Clark.

“Tonight, I am proud to have the opportunity to recognise the fantastic work you do. These awards reflect our appreciation, as a council, for the dedication you show to others. We appreciate your efforts for your friends, neighbours and service users. Together we continue to work towards creating better communities for everybody.

“We are recognising a variety of strengths in our categories this evening - from our ‘Youth Champion’ and ‘Brian McDowell Volunteer of the Year’ to the ‘Stronger Together’ and ‘Mayor’s Choice’ awards.

“Our community heroes make me proud to represent the Lisburn & Castlereagh area. I would like to thank everyone who made nominations this year and also our partners - the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, Volunteer Now and the Education Authority for their continued support.”

Read More
Institution recognises inspirational charity work at Orange Awards
Receiving the Youth Champion Award won by Falemaka El Vave from LCC Community Trust from Mayor, Councillor Scott Carson and Paul Clark is Lynsey Agnew.
Receiving the Youth Champion Award won by Falemaka El Vave from LCC Community Trust from Mayor, Councillor Scott Carson and Paul Clark is Lynsey Agnew.
Receiving the Youth Champion Award won by Falemaka El Vave from LCC Community Trust from Mayor, Councillor Scott Carson and Paul Clark is Lynsey Agnew.

The winner of the Mayor’s Choice Award category was Ben Annett who volunteers with Brooklands Youth Centre. Ben said: “I’m a bit overcome actually – I never expected to win an award never mind two. What an honour to receive the Mayor’s Choice Award! I am delighted to be able to ‘put something back’.

“I get so much from working with our young people. They range in age from 5 to 19, with different abilities. No two days are the same when undertaking projects that each young person engages with in their own unique way. I would like to thank the young people for their part in helping me develop as a mentor and a leader.”

Ciaran Brennan and Emmett Mullally from Stepping Stones NI received the Transforming Lives Award from Mayor, Councillor Scott Carson; Arlene Kee from the Education Authority and Paul Clark.
Ciaran Brennan and Emmett Mullally from Stepping Stones NI received the Transforming Lives Award from Mayor, Councillor Scott Carson; Arlene Kee from the Education Authority and Paul Clark.
Ciaran Brennan and Emmett Mullally from Stepping Stones NI received the Transforming Lives Award from Mayor, Councillor Scott Carson; Arlene Kee from the Education Authority and Paul Clark.
The Stronger Together Award was won by Killynure Community Association. Accepting the award on behalf of the group from Mayor Carson and Paul Clark was Pamela Leighton-Greer and Claire McPhilips.
The Stronger Together Award was won by Killynure Community Association. Accepting the award on behalf of the group from Mayor Carson and Paul Clark was Pamela Leighton-Greer and Claire McPhilips.
The Stronger Together Award was won by Killynure Community Association. Accepting the award on behalf of the group from Mayor Carson and Paul Clark was Pamela Leighton-Greer and Claire McPhilips.
Receiving the Community Spirit Award won by Stevan Wallace from Ballymacash Regeneration Network from Mayor, Councillor Scott Carson and Paul Clark is Laura Turner.
Receiving the Community Spirit Award won by Stevan Wallace from Ballymacash Regeneration Network from Mayor, Councillor Scott Carson and Paul Clark is Laura Turner.
Receiving the Community Spirit Award won by Stevan Wallace from Ballymacash Regeneration Network from Mayor, Councillor Scott Carson and Paul Clark is Laura Turner.
Scott CarsonMayorCastlereaghCommunityLisburnCastlereagh City Council