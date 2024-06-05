Colourful fun in the sun at Wallace Park eventColourful fun in the sun at Wallace Park event
Colourful fun in the sun at Wallace Park event

Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh kicks off final Colour Run in Wallace Park in aid of Cancer Fund for Children

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 5th Jun 2024, 14:51 BST
On Friday May 31, Mayor, Councillor Andrew Gowan, kicked off the final Colour Run in support of his mayoral charity: Cancer Fund For Children.

The Mayor was delighted to see Wallace Park filled with colour and fun, and all in support of a truly worthwhile cause.

Mayor Gowan once again extends his thanks to all of the families, organisers and volunteers who made this event such a success.

