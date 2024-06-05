Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh kicks off final Colour Run in Wallace Park in aid of Cancer Fund for Children

The Mayor was delighted to see Wallace Park filled with colour and fun, and all in support of a truly worthwhile cause.
Mayor Gowan once again extends his thanks to all of the families, organisers and volunteers who made this event such a success.
1. Mayor Gowan's final colour run in aid of charity
Colourful fun in the sun at Wallace Park event Photo: LCCC
