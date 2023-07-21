The Mayor has congratulated very special members of Castlerock Scout Group and local Girl Guides on their attendance at the upcoming 25th World Scout Jamboree.

Local teenagers, Amelie Holden and Celia Kerr have been chosen to represent Northern Ireland at this prestigious global event, which will see 36 scouts from NI travel to South Korea, this coming August.

Also in attendance will be Girl Guiding Ulster guides Amy Lloyd from Ballykelly and Hannah Ruth Mullan from Portstewart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amelie and Celia started their fundraising efforts over 12 months ago, with the aim of covering the costs of their own trip, helping scouts from lower income countries to attend the jamboree, while also raising money for UNICEF. They have attempted everything from swimming to rowing through to abseiling.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Steven Callaghan alongside members of Castlerock Scout Group Amelie Holden and Celia Kerr, Girl Guide Leader Hannah Ruth Mullan, friends and family members as the girls prepare for their attendance at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea this August. Credit McAuley Multimedia

They were delighted when local law firm Turley Legal offered to be their official sponsor, helping them reach their goal. John Turley said: "Turley Legal is proud to be Amelie and Celia's official sponsor as they represent the beautiful North Coast and Northern Ireland on their exciting adventure.”

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “It’s wonderful to see how Girl Guides Hannah and Amy have supported their peers in the lead up to this year’s Jamboree.

“I’d like to recognise the dedication of Amelie and Celia at such a young age, and I congratulate them on their achievements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Not only have they been selected to represent Northern Ireland on a global stage they have also been steadfast in their fundraising for UNICEF and their scouting peers through varied and challenging fundraising activities,” he added.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Steven Callaghan congratulates Amelie Holden and Celia Kerr from local Castlerock Scout Group and Girl Guides leader Hannah Ruth Mullan, as they all prepare for attendance at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea this August. Credit McAuley Multimedia

“This is an amazing accolade for Castlerock Scout Group, and I’d also like to recognise the leaders, organisers and family members who have supported the girls to achieve this amazing opportunity.”

Adam Meikle, Explorer Scout Leader, echoed the Mayor’s comments saying: “It is fantastic to see our Group being represented at the World Scout Jamboree.

“They have done stellar work in raising funds for this trip and for UNICEF whilst completing their studies. We look forward to hearing about their brilliant adventures on their return and wish them the best on this amazing opportunity.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their Group Scout Leader and County Commissioner, Stephanie Meikle added: “Your scout family from 1st Castlerock Scout Group is cheering you on from home.

“We are immensely proud of you and the opportunity you have been given. Your dedication and commitment are an inspiration to us all.

“May you have a safe and rewarding journey and embrace the World Scout Jamboree experience to its fullest.”

The World Scout Jamboree takes place every four years and will run from Tuesday 1st August - Saturday 12th August 2023, with over 40,000 scouts aged 14 – 17 from across the world joining together for one common purpose.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Jamboree has gathered Scouts from around the world since 1920. The scouting movement actively engages and supports young people in their personal development, empowering them to make a positive contribution to society.