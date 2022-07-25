Mayor pays tribute to ‘inspirational pioneer’ Sir William Wright

The Mayor said: “I was extremely saddened to hear of the death of Sir William and my thoughts are with his family and friends.

“Sir William was an inspirational engineering pioneer. Since its foundation by William and his father, Robert, in a tin shed in 1946, his business grew to be a global leader in its sector and has provided employment for thousands of people, particularly in the local and surrounding area.

“Sir William’s vision, innovation and entrepreneurship was exceptional and he placed Ballymena, indeed Northern Ireland, on the map for manufacturing excellence. He was a trailblazing leader of industry and commerce.”

Mid & East Antrim Mayor, Alderman Noel Williams

Council bestowed the Freedom of the Borough on Sir William in 2019 in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to global business and the local economy.

Read: Wrightbus boss Jo Bamford praises legacy of Sir William WrightSir William Wright was awarded an OBE for services to the bus industry and the community in 2001. In 2011 he was awarded a CBE for his services to the bus industry.

He was further honoured in May 2018 when he was made a Knight Bachelor of the British Empire for services to both the bus industry and the UK economy.