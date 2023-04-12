Register
Mayor pays tribute to inspirational work of The Giving Shed in Cloughmills

The amazing work carried out by volunteers at The Giving Shed has been recognised by Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace.

By Una Culkin
Published 12th Apr 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 09:38 BST

Cloughmills woman Maggie McGuckien founded the project in 2019 with the idea of helping those in need. The Giving Shed accepts gently used and new items, which it then sorts and donates back out to the local community.

Cllr Wallace said: "Over the past three years, the Giving Shed has distributed clothes, food, toiletries and small household items to over 1,500 families.

"When you are doing your Spring clean and decluttering your home, I would urge you to think of the Giving Shed and pass on whatever items you can.”

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallce with (L-R) Valerie Gage, The Giving Shed vice-chairperson, Orlaith Redmond, Maggie McGuckien, The Giving Shed founder and Liz McLaughlin, The Giving Shed treasurerMayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallce with (L-R) Valerie Gage, The Giving Shed vice-chairperson, Orlaith Redmond, Maggie McGuckien, The Giving Shed founder and Liz McLaughlin, The Giving Shed treasurer
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallce with (L-R) Valerie Gage, The Giving Shed vice-chairperson, Orlaith Redmond, Maggie McGuckien, The Giving Shed founder and Liz McLaughlin, The Giving Shed treasurer

Maggie said sustainability is at the heart of everything the Giving Shed does, adding: "We promote the reuse of great preloved items to support families, vulnerable adults, people who are homeless or living in sheltered accommodation, and teenagers in care.”

To find out more visit the group’s Facebook page.

