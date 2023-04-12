Cloughmills woman Maggie McGuckien founded the project in 2019 with the idea of helping those in need. The Giving Shed accepts gently used and new items, which it then sorts and donates back out to the local community.
Cllr Wallace said: "Over the past three years, the Giving Shed has distributed clothes, food, toiletries and small household items to over 1,500 families.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"When you are doing your Spring clean and decluttering your home, I would urge you to think of the Giving Shed and pass on whatever items you can.”
Maggie said sustainability is at the heart of everything the Giving Shed does, adding: "We promote the reuse of great preloved items to support families, vulnerable adults, people who are homeless or living in sheltered accommodation, and teenagers in care.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
To find out more visit the group’s Facebook page.