Coleraine’s HUG Initiative (Helping You Grieve) initiative is run in partnership with the Northern Health and Social Care Trust and the GP Federation.

The service, set up in 2021 by Cathy Watson (Multi-Disciplinary Team, Social Work Assistant Mountsandel Practice Coleraine) provides support to the recently bereaved. The group offers friendship, understanding and support to men and women who have lost their partners through bereavement.

HUG recognises that the loss of a life partner, at any age, can have a severe impact on an individual’s emotional and physical wellbeing.

Coleraine’s ‘Helping You Grieve’ initiative supports recently bereaved in the Borough. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, welcomed the community support, saying: “Bereavement, especially that of a partner, is something that unfortunately touches every one of us during our lifetime.

“Community initiatives such as HUG cannot be underestimated for their importance to those who are struggling amid grief during the most difficult of times.

“The work that Cathy Watson, the NHSCT and her team has been involved in since 2021 is both invaluable for our residents and a positive and inspiring way to help with bereavement. I would encourage anyone who is struggling with the loss of a partner to reach out for help.”

Elizabeth Craig MDT Social Worker Lead, NHSCT echoed the Mayor’s praise saying: “This is an invaluable group that has brought people together supporting each other through very difficult life changes.