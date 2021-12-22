Mayor praises Newtownabbey community as year draws to a close

The First Citizen said: “I can hardly believe that I have reached the mid-point as Mayor. I have greatly enjoyed my term, particularly meeting such a diverse range of amazing people from right across the borough.

“Over the past 18 months we have had to deal with major challenges as to how we live our lives. I would like to thank all the local groups and organisations for their hard work and commend them for everything they do.

“I have been overwhelmed by the resilience, warmth and compassion shown and how people have come together, not only for their own good causes, but also for the good of our borough and have built bonds that will keep us strong.”

The Mayor, Councillor Billy Webb.

The Alliance representative added: “As we go forward into a New Year, with all of its challenges, I believe that if we look for the best in each other – we will find it. This spirit of community is never more important than when times are difficult.

“I would also ask that you continue to make sure that the housebound and vulnerable are cared for particularly in these colder days and darker nights of winter.

“We of course remember those who are no longer with us and offer our prayers and sympathy to their families.

“On behalf of myself and the Mayoress, I would like to wish you and your family peace, health, happiness and prosperity in the year ahead.”