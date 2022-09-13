Mayor praises the work of Larne Community Cluster

Larne Community Cluster

They have been working in partnership with the local authority to establish a cluster to advance community development in the area.

The Cluster Programme is the Council’s Community Development initiative, which promotes collaboration across community groups to deliver benefits, not only for the participating groups, but also for the wider community.

The overarching aim of Council’s strategic approach to community development is that: “The Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area is recognised as a place where the community and partner organisations work together cohesively and effectively to improve the quality of life of residents.”

Groups in the District Electoral Areas of Coast Road & Larne Lough, which stretches from Carnlough to Whitehead, have been meeting together on a bi-monthly basis since April 2022 to develop an agreed approach to how they will work together and which initiatives they may deliver in the coming months. Over 30 people representing 21 different community organisations attended the last meeting in June 2022.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, who facilitate the meetings, are keen to hear from other community groups in the area who are interested in hearing more about this collaborative approach and the potential benefits it can bring to them and the wider community.

Mayor for Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams said, “I am delighted that community groups in the Larne area have joined forces to form a Larne Community Cluster.

“It is the core aim of Council’s Community Plan - ‘Putting People First’ - that Mid and East Antrim will be a strong, vibrant, safe and inclusive community, where people work together to improve the quality of life for all. The hard work and dedication of community groups and organisations across the Borough are vital in helping us accomplish this.

“It is encouraging to see groups working together with each other and with Council to build capacity and strengthen community cohesion and I would encourage all community groups in the Larne area to get involved.”

Larne Community Cluster meets bi-monthly on alternate Wednesday and Thursday evenings at the Market Yard in Larne.