Mayor recognises the director of Fibromyalgia Support NI Coleraine's Margaret Peacock for her charitable work

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has paid tribute to an inspirational local woman for her ongoing charitable work.
By Una Culkin
Published 24th Nov 2023, 14:08 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 14:08 GMT
Margaret Peacock, Director of Fibromyalgia Support NI, helps sufferers throughout Northern Ireland as well as providing Christmas joy for the vulnerable. For the past 30 years, Margaret has provided Christmas dinner for older people and those experiencing loneliness, all free of charge.

Margaret relies on donations to hold Christmas dinner each year and she also contributes her own money. Each person also receives a small gift.

Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “I was moved when I heard about Margaret’s charitable work in the area, and I am certain the members of her community are grateful for all that she does for them.

Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan congratulating Margaret Peacock on her charitable work. Credit McAuley MultimediaMayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan congratulating Margaret Peacock on her charitable work. Credit McAuley Multimedia
Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan congratulating Margaret Peacock on her charitable work. Credit McAuley Multimedia

“What makes her work even more impressive is the fact that Margaret has been doing this vital work for over three decades now. She truly is an amazing woman and I hope her compassion and selflessness inspire those around her.”

