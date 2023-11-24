Mayor recognises the director of Fibromyalgia Support NI Coleraine's Margaret Peacock for her charitable work
Margaret Peacock, Director of Fibromyalgia Support NI, helps sufferers throughout Northern Ireland as well as providing Christmas joy for the vulnerable. For the past 30 years, Margaret has provided Christmas dinner for older people and those experiencing loneliness, all free of charge.
Margaret relies on donations to hold Christmas dinner each year and she also contributes her own money. Each person also receives a small gift.
Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “I was moved when I heard about Margaret’s charitable work in the area, and I am certain the members of her community are grateful for all that she does for them.
“What makes her work even more impressive is the fact that Margaret has been doing this vital work for over three decades now. She truly is an amazing woman and I hope her compassion and selflessness inspire those around her.”