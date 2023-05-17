Members of the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) Greenfinches have been honoured by a Mayoral reception in Cloonavin to mark their 50th anniversary.

Women members of the UDR were able to join from 1973 onwards and were known by their radio call sign, Greenfinch.

To mark the 50th anniversary of Greenfinches in Northern Ireland, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council agreed a motion earlier this year to work with local UDR Associations to support planned events in the Borough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “I’d like to acknowledge the sacrifices that the women of the Greenfinches made, putting their lives on the line to serve and protect.

Ruth Logan, Vice Chair of The Regimental Association of UDR Coleraine Branch, with Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace.

“On the occasion of this milestone anniversary, I feel it is fitting to remember the important role that these women played.”

For all the latest news, breaking stories and features, log onto www.northernirelandworld.com and follow the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times Facebook pages.