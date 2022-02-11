Happy 100th birthday, Tillie!

Councillor Richard Holmes visited Tillie Virtue at her home ahead of her 100th birthday which takes place on Friday, February 11.
Born in County Tyrone a century ago, the mother-of-seven has three daughters and four sons who all live in Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Germany. Her husband Bobby passed away over 20 years ago.
Expressing his congratulations, the Mayor said: “I would like to thank Tillie and her extended family for inviting me to be a part of her 100th birthday celebrations.
“I was delighted to offer my good wishes on behalf of the Borough. I greatly enjoyed my chat with her, a truly amazing lady who is much loved by her family and friends. I hope she enjoys continued good health and contentment.”