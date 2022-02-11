Happy 100th birthday, Tillie!

Councillor Richard Holmes visited Tillie Virtue at her home ahead of her 100th birthday which takes place on Friday, February 11.

Born in County Tyrone a century ago, the mother-of-seven has three daughters and four sons who all live in Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Germany. Her husband Bobby passed away over 20 years ago.

Expressing his congratulations, the Mayor said: “I would like to thank Tillie and her extended family for inviting me to be a part of her 100th birthday celebrations.

Happy Birthday to Coleraine resident Tillie Virtue who turns 100 on February 11th 2022. Tillie is pictured here with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes during his recent visit to help mark this very special occasion