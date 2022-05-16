Mayor thanks supporters of epic charity cycle

Councillor William McCaughey saddled up for Sunday’s 100-mile challenge aimed at raising awareness for his two chosen charities – the NI Hospice and the Royal Irish Regiment Benevolent Fund.

Setting off from Larne Market Yard at 7.30am, he made his way to Broughshane, then Cullybackey, Ballymena, back to Larne, out to the Gobbins, into Carrickfergus and finishing back at Larne Market Yard. Not only did he reach his 100-mile target, he added another four onto the final distance.

The Mayor said: “I am so, so touched by all the support I have received in the run-up to my charity cycle and on the day itself. Thank you to all those who pushed me on with words of encouragement and honks of their horns. I was also blessed to be surrounded by the stunning scenery of our beautiful Borough, which provided an outstanding backdrop to the challenge.

Mid and East Antrim Mayor Councillor William McCaughey finishes Sunday’s 100-mile challenge aimed at raising awareness for his two chosen charities - the Northern Ireland Hospice and the Royal Irish Regiment Benevolent Fund.

“The Northern Ireland Hospice and Royal Irish Regiment Benevolent Fund are two charities extremely close to my heart and I wanted to do something personally to highlight their vital work and also raise some funds to help them deliver their critical services within our community. I thank all those who have donated to these causes as a result of the cycle, as well as initiatives and campaigns throughout my year as Mayor.” You can still donate at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/mayorscharity. NI Hospice has been delivering palliative care to people across NI for over 35 years. The RIR Benevolent Fund provides valuable support to those in need of help in the form of financial assistance, medical assistance or advice.

