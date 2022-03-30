Loading...

Mayor welcomes Ex-Service Personnel Organisation

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes is pictured receiving a fuchsia emblem from Chairman Jim McEneany during a visit by members of the Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel to Cloonavin.

By Una Culkin
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 4:53 pm
The Fuchsia Appeal is run annually to raise funds to provide accommodation and other assistance to ex-service personnel in need.

The Fuchsia is the organisation’s fundraising emblem, a badge of remembrance and a symbol to honour those currently serving in the Defence Forces.

