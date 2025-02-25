Mayor welcomes inspiring young people to Lagan Valley Island to mark Care Day

The young people enjoyed a breakfast reception, took part in arts & crafts by creating 'Trees of Hope', and received a tour of the Mayor’s Parlour and Council Chamber.

To mark the occasion, they then visited Wallace Park to plant a tree as a symbol of support for those with lived care experience.

Speaking after the event, Mr Dickson said: “It was a privilege to welcome VOYPIC and these inspiring young people to Lagan Valley Island to mark Care Day.

"This event was a wonderful opportunity to recognise and celebrate the experiences of children and young people in care, ensuring they feel valued and supported by their community.

“I was delighted to see them enjoy the morning’s activities, from creating ‘Trees of Hope’ to exploring the Council Chamber.

"The tree we planted in Wallace Park will serve as a lasting reminder of our commitment to championing their voices and ensuring they feel seen, heard, and included in Lisburn and beyond.”

Alicia Toal, Chief Executive of VOYPIC thanked the Mayor for hosting the reception.

She said: “It is so important that young people who have experience of care are acknowledged and valued by their community, and I know this tree which has been planted today will act as a lasting reminder of that, in Lisburn and across the region.”

Also in attendance was Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of Communities & Wellbeing, showing his support for this important initiative and for VOYPIC’s ongoing work advocating for children and young people in care.

