The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has congratulated four budding writers from across the Borough, who were recently awarded bursaries to attend The John Hewitt Society International Summer School.

The Society provides opportunities for individuals from across Northern Ireland to explore issues of difference and identity through literature and creative writing and with support from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the bursaries have enabled the recipients to attend the summer school last month.

The Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “I’d like to congratulate the talented recipients of this bursary support and wish them the very best in their writing journey.

“I was very interested to meet all of them today and hear about their exciting plans. The Arts is an important sector to support, and I hope that this bursary has helped inspire and encourage literary stars of the future.”

Bursary recipient Thomas Mills Harris from Dungiven, who is currently completing a degree in Film and Creative Writing, was thankful for the opportunity, finding it both “inclusive and accessible”. Noreen Kane from Moneydig, also awarded a bursary, found the experience to be “energising” and now has plans to set up a writing group in her local area and pen a novel.

Kenny Campbell from Coleraine was delighted when he heard he’d been awarded a bursary, describing the support as giving him as “an eye-opening experience that offered a real insight into the literary world”. Portrush psychotherapist Olwen Minford was delighted to receive the support, as she draws upon the Arts in her work, using it to encourage the recently bereaved to express their feelings in writing and help process their grief.

Alderman Yvonne Boyle, who put forward the motion for approval of the bursaries in June 2022 and who is a published poet herself said: “This year’s Summer School was a great success.

