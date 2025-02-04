The Ballymoney fundraising branch of the RNLI has been congratulated by the Mayor.

Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan welcomed members of the RNLI Ballymoney Branch to a reception in Cloonavin.

The members raised thousands of pounds for the charity during 2024, which was RNLI's 200th year anniversary.

RNLI, the charity that ‘saves lives at sea’ has their Ballymoney Hub, located near Council’s Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, where they deliver training, education and maintenance programmes to members of the public.

The Mayor said: “Following on from Councillor Callaghan’s support for RNLI during his term as Mayor last year, I was delighted to host a Mayor’s reception to thank RNLI Ballymoney Branch for the work they do.

“I was able to join with Councillor Callaghan to chat the group and hear about their fantastic fundraising efforts.

“The volunteers are incredibly dedicated and with an increasing number of visitors to the Causeway Coast and Glens area, the charity’s lifesaving work has never been more important especially within our coastal Council area.”

RNLI Ballymoney Branch Chairperson, Pat Crossley, has been involved with the charity for 60 years, with 40 years spent in the Ballymoney Branch.

Speaking at the reception she said: “I would like to thank the Mayor for recognising the fundraising efforts of RNLI Ballymoney, made all the more special as the branch celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2025.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of the public, and the continued support we receive from Council, the Mayor and Elected Members.”

For more information about the charity and its work, please visit the RNLI at rnli.org