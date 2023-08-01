Mayoral visit strengthens twinning links between Ballymoney and Douglas

Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare and her husband Andrew, attended the 2023 Armoy Road Races and visited Ballymoney – twinned with Douglas since 2006.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan hosted a reception in Riada House, which was attended by members of Ballymoney Twinning Association. Also in attendance was Douglas Councillor Stephen Pitts and his wife Paula.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cllr Callaghan said: “The twinning partnership has been a real benefit to both Ballymoney and Douglas and it is important that we continue to promote the cultural and commercial ties between our towns.”
Cllr Byron-Teare added: “It is a pleasure to visit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and to meet elected representatives. I welcome the chance to meet and explore any opportunity to develop the long-standing relationship that exists between Douglas Borough Council and Ballymoney.”