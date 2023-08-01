Mayoral visit strengthens twinning links between Ballymoney and Douglas

The bond between Ballymoney and Douglas, the capital of the Isle of Man, has been further strengthened following a special Mayoral visit.

Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare and her husband Andrew, attended the 2023 Armoy Road Races and visited Ballymoney – twinned with Douglas since 2006.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan hosted a reception in Riada House, which was attended by members of Ballymoney Twinning Association. Also in attendance was Douglas Councillor Stephen Pitts and his wife Paula.

Cllr Callaghan said: “The twinning partnership has been a real benefit to both Ballymoney and Douglas and it is important that we continue to promote the cultural and commercial ties between our towns.”

