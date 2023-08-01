Register
Mayoral visit strengthens twinning links between Ballymoney and Douglas

The bond between Ballymoney and Douglas, the capital of the Isle of Man, has been further strengthened following a special Mayoral visit.
By Una Culkin
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:18 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 09:18 BST

Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare and her husband Andrew, attended the 2023 Armoy Road Races and visited Ballymoney – twinned with Douglas since 2006.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan hosted a reception in Riada House, which was attended by members of Ballymoney Twinning Association. Also in attendance was Douglas Councillor Stephen Pitts and his wife Paula.

Cllr Callaghan said: “The twinning partnership has been a real benefit to both Ballymoney and Douglas and it is important that we continue to promote the cultural and commercial ties between our towns.”

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan pictured with the Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, her husband Andrew, Councillor Jonathan McAuley and Alderman Sharon McKillop. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough CouncilMayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan pictured with the Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, her husband Andrew, Councillor Jonathan McAuley and Alderman Sharon McKillop. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan pictured with the Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, her husband Andrew, Councillor Jonathan McAuley and Alderman Sharon McKillop. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

Cllr Byron-Teare added: “It is a pleasure to visit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and to meet elected representatives. I welcome the chance to meet and explore any opportunity to develop the long-standing relationship that exists between Douglas Borough Council and Ballymoney.”

