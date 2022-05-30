Mayor’s congratulatory message for Derry footballers

The team beat Donegal after extra-time in Clones yesterday (Sunday 29th May) to clinch their first Ulster title in 24 years.

Commenting after the win, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “I want to offer the players, their manager and coaches, my congratulations following their Championship victory.

“The teams deserve a huge amount of credit for their performance, and the scenes after the final whistle showed us how much this win meant to the supporters - a day to remember for everyone involved and I wish them continued success as they prepare for their All-Ireland series now.