Mayor’s congratulatory message for Derry footballers

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has congratulated Derry’s senior footballers following their Championship success.

By Una Culkin
Monday, 30th May 2022, 12:10 pm

The team beat Donegal after extra-time in Clones yesterday (Sunday 29th May) to clinch their first Ulster title in 24 years.

Commenting after the win, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “I want to offer the players, their manager and coaches, my congratulations following their Championship victory.

“The teams deserve a huge amount of credit for their performance, and the scenes after the final whistle showed us how much this win meant to the supporters - a day to remember for everyone involved and I wish them continued success as they prepare for their All-Ireland series now.

“I would like to mention the County’s Minor team who fell just short in their final against Tyrone – they may not have won on the day but to have a team in each final is an achievement in itself, and they should be very proud of themselves.”

