A Larne schoolboy has been hosted by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim in recognition of his inspirational fundraising efforts for charity.

Alderman Noel Williams, welcomed Lewis Rennie to his parlour this week to congratulate him on winning the Rotary Young Citizen of the Year award in Birmingham recently.

Six-year-old Lewis was recognised for raising over £16,000 for children with cancer by walking 100 miles last summer in memory of his younger brother Callum, who sadly passed away in May 2022.

Throughout his epic challenge he inspired athletes and public figures to walk a mile with him and support his cause. His journey saw him cross forests, beaches and mountains and he was well-supported by a variety of different organisations.

Lewis Rennie (6) and his family at the Mayor's parlour with Alderman Noel Williams.

Once finished, he presented a cheque to the ‘Big C Foundation’ that has since been spent on wheelchairs, play therapy equipment and trips to Lapland for children with cancer.

The Mayor said “It was truly inspiring to meet Lewis and his wonderful family and hear more about his fundraising efforts. The vital funds he raised are sure to help other families affected by cancer.

"I am delighted his hard work, dedication and kind spirit has been recognised with such a special award – it is thoroughly well deserved.”

The Big C Foundation NI was founded in Larne in December 2021. Inspired by Callum Rennie, the foundation raises funds in his name to support family and children around NI with cancer and has raised nearly £75,000 to date.

Lewis showing his award to the Mayor, Alderman Noel Williams.

More information on the charity can be found at https://www.bigcfoundationni.com/