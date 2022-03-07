Mayor’s praise for local efforts to help Ukraine

Over the past week, volunteers have been working tirelessly to co-ordinate the collection, sorting and transportation of much-needed donations for those in need.

Councillor Richard Holmes visited some of the organisations involved over the weekend and said the generosity on display was inspiring: “It’s amazing to see the grass roots community response to the crisis in Ukraine.

“We’ve watched the horrors being visited upon the country by Russia and there has been an outpouring around the world in response to send much needed help.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured at the Community Rescue Service shop in Coleraine with Councillor Stephanie Quigley who led the organisation of donations in the Coleraine area and some of those who supported the local response to help those in need in Ukraine

“Locally, organisations like Drop Inn Ministries, Community Rescue Service and many willing businesses, individuals, communities, churches, schools, and elected members have been raising funds and gathering donations for those people worst affected, with over one million refugees now estimated to have fled from their homes with nothing.

“As ever, when there is a need, we can rely on the community here in Causeway Coast and Glens to respond. I’ve witnessed this first-hand with the visits I’ve made to packing centres where scores of people have come together to sort and pack supplies generously donated across the Borough.

“During these troubling and unstable times, it is encouraging to witness such generosity and willingness to provide whatever support we can.

“I want to offer my thanks to everyone who played a part in this response, and for demonstrating the very best of humanity in the face of such devastating events in Eastern Europe.”