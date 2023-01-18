The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has congratulated Iain McAfee and his son Cameron after they completed a fundraising venture in aid of Blesma The Limbless Veterans.

The armed forces charity is dedicated to assisting serving and ex-Service men and women who have suffered life-changing limb loss or the use of a limb, an eye or loss of sight.

In 2022 Blesma celebrated its 90th anniversary and to mark his occasion, Iain and Cameron decided to walk five miles and complete 100 press ups every day for 90 days. By the end, they had both walked 500 miles and completed over 9000 press ups.

This is the second year they have set themselves a challenge, and they have raised over £2,300 for the charity’s work in Northern Ireland.

Cameron McAfee, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, Fiona Morrison, Blesma Outreach Officer and Iain McAfee pictured in Cloonavin

The Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “I was very pleased to welcome Iain and Cameron to Cloonavin in recognition of their achievement and fundraising success.

“Their efforts have raised much needed funds for Blesma, along with awareness about the charity and the work it does to support those seriously injured in the course of their duties.”

Reflecting on the success of his challenge, Iain said: “We are lucky to have the full use of our limbs so wanted to use them for a great cause. Thank you to the Mayor for the invitation and to all who supported us.”