Mayor’s reception for local Salvation Army and Samaritans volunteers
Volunteers from The Salvation Army and The Samaritans have been welcomed to a special reception in Cloonavin.
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace hosted the event in recognition of the work they do to help those in need in our local communities.
Speaking afterwards, he said: “We are indebted to organisations like The Salvation Army and The Samaritans for their commitment to supporting the vulnerable.
“Both have played a vital role throughout the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis, and this has undoubtedly saved lives.
“On behalf of the Borough I want to say thank you to all those who volunteer their time to ensure the charities can continue to fulfil their roles.
“As we approach the festive period this becomes even more important, and offering friendship, a listening ear or practical help will mean so much to those in crisis or despair.
“Both organisations are hugely grateful for the support they receive from the public, and if you think you could help them in any way please consider getting in touch with them.”
To find out more go to Ballymoney Salvation Army, Limavady Salvation Army, or Coleraine and District Samaritans on Facebook.