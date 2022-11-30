Volunteers from The Salvation Army and The Samaritans have been welcomed to a special reception in Cloonavin.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace hosted the event in recognition of the work they do to help those in need in our local communities.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “We are indebted to organisations like The Salvation Army and The Samaritans for their commitment to supporting the vulnerable.

“Both have played a vital role throughout the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis, and this has undoubtedly saved lives.

“On behalf of the Borough I want to say thank you to all those who volunteer their time to ensure the charities can continue to fulfil their roles.

“As we approach the festive period this becomes even more important, and offering friendship, a listening ear or practical help will mean so much to those in crisis or despair.

“Both organisations are hugely grateful for the support they receive from the public, and if you think you could help them in any way please consider getting in touch with them.”

To find out more go to Ballymoney Salvation Army, Limavady Salvation Army, or Coleraine and District Samaritans on Facebook.

1. Reception Coleraine and District Samaritan team pictured alongside the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace at a recent reception held in Cloonavin. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA Photo Sales

2. Thank you The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace pictured alongside the Ballymoney Salvation Army team at recent reception held in Cloonavin. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA Photo Sales

3. Meeting the Mayor Vivien McMaster, Captain Sue Whitla, Doreen Chapman and Samantha Reid pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace at a recent reception held in Cloonavin. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA Photo Sales

4. Reception Robert Glenn and Zara Hutchinson who attended a Mayors reception held in Cloonavin to thank Salvation Army and Samaritans volunteers Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA Photo Sales