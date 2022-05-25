Loading...

MBE ceremony in Hillsborough for local vet David

Coleraine vet David Harding has received the MBE at a recent ceremony at Hillsborough Castle.

By Una Culkin
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 6:47 am

The Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry Mrs Alison Millar presented the MBE to David who was accompanied by his wife Barbara.

Dr Harding was awarded the MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in June for services to public and political life.

He was a Councillor at Coleraine Borough Council 2009-2014, and Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor from 2013 until May 2019.

Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry Mrs Alison Millar presenting the MBE to David Harding accompanied by his wife Barbara at a recent investiture ceremony at Hillsborough Castle. Photo by Aaron McCracken

David was elected to the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons’ Council from 2001-2008 and served on Disciplinary Committee.

His pastimes include choral singing, golf and walking his dog (Lucky).

