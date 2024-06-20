Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former principal of Limavady Grammar School has been awarded the MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Portstewart man Robert Wilson from Portstewart received the award for services to education and said he was “truly humbled when I learned of this honour.”

"I have had 43 years serving schools and the wider educational arena and at each stage I didn’t see my work as a job, but rather a way of life,” he added.

Brought up on a farm in Islandmagee, Robert’s mother was principal of Mullaghdubh Primary School. He said: “Education was part of my growing up with school life intertwined with farming and family.”

Robert Wilson from Portstewart, who was awarded an MBE for services to education. CREDIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS HERITAGE TRUST

Robert’s interest in natural, historical and cultural heritage began as a child living on a farm and has continued over a long period. He believes that the cultural, historic and natural environments are inextricably linked and believes that a sustainable future must incorporate a focus on economic opportunities for local residents and communities.

For many years Robert’s love of education, youth opportunity and the natural environment saw him volunteer and lead groups of young people exploring the Antrim Hills through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. Between 2016- 2020 he served as a member of the Historic Monuments Council. He continues to explore much of the Causeway Coast and Glens area on his bicycle.

An active Board Member of Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust, he contributes within a dedicated voluntary team, and he brings a wealth of knowledge, passion and commitment to the charity.

Robert was educated at Carrickfergus Grammar School. He recalls his headmaster Mr J McK Grainger often saying: “Do not ask anyone to do something you are not prepared to do yourself”. These wise words formed an important framework for his working life. Robert studied geography at the New University of Ulster and education at Queen’s University before starting his teaching career in Cambridge House in Ballymena, moving some years later as Head of Department to Coleraine High School.

“It was my privilege to work in these great schools under the leadership of Miss Aileen Graham OBE and Mrs Doris Hutchieson, and to learn so much from them both,” he said.

A period back in Cambridge House as vice principal was followed by his appointment as principal in Limavady Grammar School. This, he said, was “an enormous privilege to work alongside a committed staff and Board of Governors, to help shape young lives and to build on the success of this wonderful and high achieving school.

"I greatly enjoyed my time serving the community of the wider Limavady area and in encouraging and supporting so many young people.”

