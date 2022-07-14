McDonald’s staff tackle litter at Drains Bay beach

The initiative was part of the company’s campaign aimed at tackling litter in parks, on paths, beaches and along roadsides across Northern Ireland.

The ‘30 Parks in 30 Days’ campaign saw McDonald’s employees undertake more than 30 litter clean-ups in parks and nature areas across the province throughout June. Led by the seven local franchisees across McDonald’s estate of restaurants, the events were supported by councils, elected representatives and sports clubs.

Paddy Cusack, Franchisee of the McDonald’s Larne said: “We very much share our customers’ and stakeholders’ disappointment and frustration at seeing litter discarded carelessly in parks, on paths and by the sides of roads. Whilst our employees regularly undertake voluntary litter clean-ups in Larne and the surrounding areas, this collaborative ’30 Parks in 30 Days’ campaign between our restaurants and communities reinforces our strong commitment of our wider business to tackling litter right across NI.”

McDonald’s Larne staff members at Drains Bay beach.

Mr Cusack said the campaign adds further to “a wide range of litter initiatives” rolled out by McDonald’s on a daily basis. Across the UK and Ireland, McDonald’s staff collect 27 tonnes of litter every year, on litter patrols that take place around every restaurant three times a day. Employees cover a total of 5,000 miles each week picking up all waste, be it its own packaging or that of other restaurants and retailers.