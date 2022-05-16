McDonald’s to create 120 jobs at new Larne restaurant

Opening on Wednesday, May 25, the dual lane ‘Drive Thru’ restaurant will bring the latest in digital innovation to the Co Antrim town with customer-facing technology and mobile app ordering functionality, as well as offering its popular delivery service via Uber Eats.

The roles will range from crew member to managerial and will include both full and part time positions.

The 80-seater restaurant will offer customers both table service and mobile ordering dining options. The My McDonald’s app will provide contact-free ordering for dine-in, ‘Drive Thru’ and takeaway offerings, allowing customers to browse the menu at their own leisure as well as customise their order.

McDonald's Larne team members Andy Duncan, Gemma Caldwell and Paddy Cusack.

Franchisee Paddy Cusack said: “This major investment in Larne reflects McDonald’s commitment to growing its business in Northern Ireland and will create significant levels of employment, both directly and indirectly through the agri-food, manufacturing and construction sectors.”

Mr Cusack said that forging strong community links in Larne and the surrounding area will be a key focus the restaurant team in the months ahead.

He added: “Through our commitment to opening new doors through training, work experience and fair employment opportunities, we will help one million people gain new skills and access new jobs across the UK and Ireland by the end of the decade.

“We very much look forward to feeding and fostering local communities in Larne and the wider area in the months and years ahead.”

Having invested in renewable energy sources, LED lighting and an enhanced recycling system, the restaurant will also have an energy efficient kitchen, which still ensures that products are made to order using locally sourced quality ingredients.

Located beside Circular Road roundabout, the new Larne restaurant brings McDonald’s portfolio of restaurants to 34 across Northern Ireland.