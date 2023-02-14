SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has said fashion designer Jonathan Anderson is the latest local talent to shine on the world stage.

He was speaking after the Magherafelt native’s outfit was worn by singer Rihanna during her performance at the Super Bowl.

Mr McGlone said Mr Anderson was the latest in a long line of artists and sports stars from the area to garner worldwide attention.

Mid Ulster MLA Mr McGlone said:

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone.

“This area has always punched well above its weight when it comes to producing writers, poets, singers, engineering pioneers and sports stars and Jonathan Anderson is the latest in a long line of talented people to shine a spotlight on our community and make people here proud of their achievements.

“Jonathan’s dad Willie is well known in this area for captaining Ireland in rugby and few could imagine that his son Jonathan would go on to become such a major player in the fashion industry. The dress he produced for Rihanna will have been seen by hundreds of millions of people around the world and will be another boost to what is already a burgeoning career.

“Jonathan’s success is a testament to his work ethic and what can be achieved when you follow your dreams. He’s a credit to his family and to Magherafelt and the North as a whole. He is the latest in a long line of outstanding creative and accomplished people to come from our community and I hope his success will inspire young people in this area to get out there and realise their full potential.”

Fashion designer Jonathan Anderson. Pic: Getty Images