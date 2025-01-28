Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As part of its industry leading employee recognition programme, McKeever Hotels has recognised the outstanding achievement of its team members across the six hotels in its portfolio.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four members of staff from the group’s Newtownabbey-based hotel, Corr’s Corner, received a ‘Peoples Choice Award’ at the ceremony, being voted for by their fellow team members.

Corr’s Corner Hotel award winners were Jade Harbinson, who won ‘Employee of the Year’, Nicola Harbinson, who was named ‘Rising Star’, Karl Kinlan who was recognised for ‘Outstanding Contribution’ and Daniel McKibbin took home the title of ‘Barista of the Year’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Created to acknowledge the colleagues who consistently go above and beyond, deliver exceptional service and embody the values of McKeever Hotels’ ‘We Do More’ maxim, the awards celebrated the dedication and passion that make the hotels unforgettable destinations.

Daniel McKibbin, Barista of the Year

Congratulating the award recipients, Eddie McKeever, Managing Director of McKeever Hotels said: “Our colleagues truly are the are heart and soul of the whole operation; they are the driving force behind our success. Without their dedication, passion and hard work, none of what we achieve would be possible and we are incredibly blessed to have such an outstanding team.

“These awards are our way of giving back and showing our appreciation and recognition for our team members and the remarkable contribution they make in their roles. This celebration reflects our ‘we do more’ ethos, which is all about going above and beyond – not just for our guests, but for the staff who make our business what it is. Huge congratulations to all our winners. We are so proud to have you on the McKeever Hotels team.”