SDLP councillor Margaret Anne McKillop has welcomed the purchase of the old Cushendall police station by community group Grow the Glens.

The group hope to shortly begin renovation work to turn the facility into a digital employment hub.

The SDLP group leader on Causeway Coast & Glens Council, Councillor McKillop said the hub had the potential to be transformative for the village.

Councillor McKillop said: “The news that the Grow the Glens group have now completed their purchase of the old Cushendall police station is good news for everyone in this area. I commend everyone involved for getting this deal over the line and securing this key local facility to be used for the benefit of everyone in this community.

Cushendall police station

“I have been excited to learn about plans to develop a digital employment hub at the site and hope to see renovation work begin as soon as possible. Once completed, this new facility will give people in this area a state of the art facility where they can work, get help and advice and grow their own businesses, attracting employment and investment opportunities to the area.

“This project has the potential to be transformative for Cushendall, addressing the lack of modern facilities in the area and creating a new vibrant space for everyone who wants to use it. This is yet another great example of how this community pulls together to get things done and make this village a better place to live and work for everyone in it,” she added.