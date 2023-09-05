A new young business owner in Co Armagh has been praised by her local MP for having “the perfect personality” to succeed.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart recently visited new beauty salon, ‘McQueen Beauty’, in Loughgall to wish proprietor Sarah McQueen well with her new venture which recently opened to the public.

The DUP representative said: “I am delighted for Sarah as she embarks on her new business, ‘McQueen Beauty’, here at her home at 71 Ballymagerny Road, Loughgall.

"Sarah has a real passion for this business and this industry, and has a knowledge and expertise that I know will be appreciated by her customers. Her studio is a haven of relaxation and so welcoming, and Sarah herself has just the perfect personality for the business to succeed.