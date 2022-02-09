M&EA plan is still ‘Putting People First’

‘Putting People First’ was the document released in 2017 outlining how the local authority, alongside a range of partners, would work together to improve the lives of everyone who lives or works here.

The plan outlines targets to achieve from 2017-2032 and covers five themes, Sustainable Jobs and Tourism, Good Health and Wellbeing, Progress in Education, Community Safety and Cohesion, and Environment.

Services created for residents here during that time include: A Community Hub where people needing support with food, fuel, medical prescriptions and social needs could be signposted to groups and agencies for help during the pandemic; a dedicated helpline has been set up with Mid and East Antrim Community Advice Services to help residents who were having difficulty accessing regional helplines; a Loneliness Network addressing digital poverty and isolation has been set up which has provided funding to member groups who are carrying out local projects to tackle loneliness and also created ‘Chatty Benches’ and ‘Chatty Cafes’; six venues have received the ‘Autism Impact Award’ in recognition for going ‘above and beyond to create accessible and autism-friendly’ environments, including Seven Towers Leisure Centre and The People’s Park; and Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership has provided older and more vulnerable residents with contact and support throughout the pandemic.

Mayor Cllr William McCaughey pictured alongside Community planning team (LtR) Janet Shearer, Director Katrina Morgan and Catherine Black Mayor Cllr William McCaughey pictured alongside Community planning team (LtR) Janet Shearer, Director Katrina Morgan and Catherine Black

Mayor of Mid & East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey says citizens have helped shape what changes they want to see and that effort continues to support these goals: “Working together, we want to make this an even better place for all of our citizens. Putting People First enables all of us to achieve this. This plan will help all of the community planning partners to realise our vision of a strong, vibrant, safe and inclusive Mid and East Antrim.

“Despite the challenges that COVID-19 presented to the partnership in relation to continuing with delivery of the community plan, work did continue. Many of the actions were still relevant and necessary and took on a stronger focus such as addressing needs of older people and supporting mental health. New actions involving multiple partners commenced in response to the pandemic and many continue. There is still work to do but already the success we’ve seen the past four year, despite global challenges that no-one could have predicted, it’s a definite glimmer of hope for a brighter future here for Mid and East Antrim.”