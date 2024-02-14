Measles outbreaks 'likely' across Northern Ireland, warns Department of Health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Department of Health has advised that it’s ‘likely’ the disease will make a return.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Lourda Geoghegan has emphasised that the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine offers the best protection against the emergence of new measles infections locally.

Prof Geoghegan warned that outbreaks of measles could occur unless members of the public act to increase the uptake of the MMR vaccine in Northern Ireland.

Professor Lourda Geoghegan, Deputy Chief Medical Officer. Picture: Department of Health

"There has been an alarming rise in measles infections across Europe this winter, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is currently reporting an increase in measles cases in England, and sadly last week health authorities in Ireland reported the death of an adult from measles.

"While there have been no confirmed cases of measles in Northern Ireland since 2017, it is only a matter of time before the illness is reported here. The Department is working very closely with the Public Health Agency to monitor our situation locally.

"It is important that everyone is aware that the most effective way to prevent measles is by maintaining a high uptake of two doses of the MMR vaccine. It is essential that our uptake of the full course (two doses) of the MMR vaccine in Northern Ireland is increased and we all act now to address the threat of measles.”

Latest figures show that in Northern Ireland – around 89 per cent of children had received their first dose of MMR vaccine at two years of age and 85 per cent had received their second dose of MMR at five years of age. This means that Northern Ireland has fallen behind the WHO recommended uptake of 95 per cent for two doses of MMR, which the Department of Health says will protect individuals and the population from the risks of measles spreading.

Professor Geoghegan added: “We forget, because we do not now see it regularly, that measles can cause children to become very sick and some who contract measles will suffer life changing complications.

"We need to remember that measles can cause serious infection and illness in adults. Measles is spread through coughing and sneezing, close personal contact or direct contact with infected nose or throat secretions.

“We have launched an MMR catch-up campaign in recent weeks across Northern Ireland. Through this campaign we are offering MMR vaccination to those aged up to 25 years old who may not have been vaccinated at all or who are only partially vaccinated.”

Routinely, the MMR vaccination first dose is offered when a child is one year old and the second when they are three years and four months old.

Parents and guardians of children under six years are offered the vaccination for their children by their GP. Those aged six to 25 years who have missed any MMR doses will be invited by letter to attend a local Trust clinic where they can be vaccinated. Adults aged 26 years and over who have missed an MMR vaccine can approach their GP to request vaccination.