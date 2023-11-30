A mechanic whose dad is living with Parkinson's is planning to give his car away to help raise cash to find a cure for the disease.

Alfred Shiels says he will give the car away - an Audi coupe - in a live draw on Facebook messenger.

The Castledawson man said his father, William, has been living with Parkinson's for about 12 years and now has "very limited mobility".

He has set up a Justgiving page where people can make a donation.

William Shiels with one of his grandchildren. Credit: Submitted

"I've seen him fight and battle through it's effects with such fight and determination not to be beaten by it," Alfred said.

"I've watched it bit by bit steal away his independence and quality of life. Unfortunately this is a battle that all with this disease will eventually lose."

Alfred said he is incredibly proud of his dad and wanted to honour him in a small way while he is still with them.

Parkinson's car giveaway - a 2008 Audi A5 3dr Coupe 2.7tdi Automatic. Credit: Submitted

That's why I am raising money for this charity by giving my car away. Please donate whatever you feel led to and send a screenshot to me on Facebook messenger - Alfred Shiels. I will do a live draw at 19.00 on December 8 2023, where I will pick the name of the winner of the car.