Medal haul at Police and Fire Games

Pete, who works for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service has competed in previous years when the games have been held here locally in Belfast in 2013, In Fairfax in 2015 and again in Chengdu China in 2019.

Peter was registered for two indoor rowing events and a further five Taekwondo events. Taekwondo is his chosen sport as he runs a local club in the Lagan Valley Leisureplex.

“With over 10,000 competitors the WPFG are the third largest sporting event in the world,” explained Peter. “It’s great to compete and meet up with competitors from across the world. I have made many great friendships with athletes from Brazil, Spain, France, Switzerland, Finland and the Phillipines.”

Local man Peter Stewart competed in five Taekwondo events at the World Fire and Police Games recently

This has been Peter’s most successful games to date, competing in seven events and medalling in all seven, coming away with two Gold, two Silver and three Bronze medals.

Peter would like to thank everyone who has supported him over the past 12 months with training, as well as Lisburn And Castlereagh Sport for all their help in getting him to these games.

“Due to covid the Rotterdam games were pushed back from 2021 to 2022 so we now are already in preparation for the 2023 games to be held in Winnipeg Canada,” he added.

Peter shows off his medal haul

